MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The E3, which includes the UK, France and Germany, will rule itself out of talks on a settlement in Ukraine if it sets preconditions for taking part; the three countries have been invited to Moscow and it is up to them to respond, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"I’m unaware of any contacts with the E3. As I’ve said before, if they set preconditions for joining the talks, they’ll lose any chance of taking part. They’ve been invited to Moscow. It’s hard to say what’s going on in their capitals, but that has no bearing on the matter. The choice is theirs. Let them say whether they want to come to Moscow," Ryabkov stated in response to a question on the matter.