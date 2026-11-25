MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow and Bandar Seri Begawan intend to elevate their relations to a higher level, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after Russia-Brunei talks on Wednesday.

The Russian leader and Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah also adopted a joint declaration on raising the level of relations to a strategic partnership.

TASS has compiled the main statements of the Russian president.

Conversation

Negotiations with Bolkiah were "very productive."

Russia and Brunei are working to coordinate their positions in the international arena: "The negotiations showed that our countries adhere to similar or overlapping approaches to most of the relevant topics on the global and regional agenda."

Declaration on strategic partnership

"This comprehensive document sets ambitious goals and outlines long-term plans for cooperation between our states in all key areas."

Development of relations between countries

Moscow and Bandar Seri Begawan intend to up their relations: "Both the Russian and Brunei sides aren't going to stop there, but are determined to jointly bring bilateral relations to a new, even greater level."

Relations between Russia and Brunei continue to develop steadily: "All this time, Russian-Brunei relations have been evolving steadily, based on the unshakable principles of friendship, mutual respect and consideration of interests, equality and mutual benefit."

Russia and Brunei hold close or overlapping positions on most issues on the global or regional agenda: "The negotiations showed that our countries adhere to similar or overlapping approaches to most of the relevant topics on the global and regional agenda. Together we defend the principles of the supremacy of international law, sovereignty, and non-interference in internal affairs. We stand in solidarity for ensuring global and sustainable growth in our Asia-Pacific region."

Expanding the use of national currencies

Russia is expanding the use of national currencies in trade: "Our country is actively building stable channels of credit and banking cooperation, and the use of national currencies in financial settlements is expanding."

This allows Russia to hedge against geopolitical unpleasantness and market problems: "This allows us to reliably protect mutual trade and investments from the negative impact of global political conditions and volatility in global markets."

Cooperation with Brunei

A visa-free regime is in effect between Russia and Brunei, which contributes "not only to the expansion of bilateral business and humanitarian contacts, but also to the development of cross-border tourism."

Russia is ready to share with Brunei its unique energy experience and technologies, in particular in the production of hard-to-recover hydrocarbons: "We could share with our Brunei friends the unique Russian experience, competencies and highly effective technical solutions in this area."

Russia is ready to supply agricultural goods to Brunei, including halal meat: "Russian companies are offering to supply essential goods to Bruneians - grain, mineral fertilizers, meat, including those conforming to the Islamic Halal standard.

Russia and Brunei are deepening humanitarian exchanges and would like to further encourage them: "Year after year, cultural and humanitarian ties between Russia and Brunei are deepening. Both sides expressed their readiness to further encourage exchanges in the fields of science and education, healthcare and sports, through youth and religious organizations.".