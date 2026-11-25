MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Moscow is not holding talks with Vladimir Zelensky, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

Ushakov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin that European representatives had not officially refused Russia's proposal to come to Moscow for talks. He noted that the European side had made various public statements and that Moscow had also received signals through other channels.

TASS has compiled the Kremlin aide's key statements.

No talks with Zelensky

Moscow is not holding talks with Vladimir Zelensky: "Nobody is holding talks with Zelensky."

Contacts with US envoys

Ushakov confirmed that he had spoken by phone with US President Donald Trump's Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner after last week's meeting between the Russian and US leaders in the Chinese city of Shenzhen: "Yes, I spoke by phone with both of them"

Contacts with Europe

Russia maintains contacts with representatives of several European countries: "We have certain contacts with representatives of a number of European countries."

Moscow is discussing with European representatives the position they would like to take in negotiations on resolving the Ukraine conflict: "The possible position from which the Europeans would like to take part in these negotiations is being discussed."

However, the possibility of European participation in trilateral talks on Ukraine is not being discussed: "This issue is not being discussed."

Moscow invitation to Europeans

The invitation for European representatives to visit Moscow to clarify their position on negotiations remains in force: "We are waiting. The invitation is still open."

Moscow hopes the Europeans will respond to the proposal: "We hope the Europeans will respond one way or another."

Russia has not been told by European representatives that they won't come to Moscow, Ushakov reiterated, noting that there had been various public statements as well as signals through other channels, including by phone: "We have received no such refusal. There have been various public statements, but there have also been signals through other channels, by phone, for example."