MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia is ready to establish deliveries of agricultural produce to Brunei, President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah.

"Good opportunities are outlined for cooperation in the agribusiness segment," the Russian leader said.

"Russian companies suggest establishing deliveries of vital commodities to the Bruneians - grain, mineral fertilizers, and meat, including the one conforming to the Halal Islamic standard," Putin added.