MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Rosatom has offered Brunei cooperation in the nuclear sector, the state corporation’s Director General Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

"We have had contacts within the framework of the IAEA, but it is only this year that our partners in Brunei have begun to consider embarking on a journey into the world of the peaceful atom. We presented this proposal during our discussions today. Our partners have agreed to take up the topic for further consideration, and I hope that <...> Brunei will also become one of our partners," Likhachev said.

The head of the nuclear industry noted that this does not necessarily entail the immediate construction of a nuclear power plant.

"It encompasses the training of specialists, nuclear medicine, research, and the involvement of Bruneian experts in our projects in third countries. It is a highly comprehensive, multidimensional form of cooperation intended to span decades. Furthermore, it serves as a kind of 'seal of quality' for a nation’s economy and industry; demonstrating a readiness to engage in the field of the peaceful atom significantly boosts an economy’s standing in terms of international competitiveness," the Rosatom director general said.