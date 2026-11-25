MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia and Brunei are developing their trade and economic ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah.

"I would like to note that our trade and economic ties are evolving. Although the volume is modest thus far in absolute values, the trend nevertheless is very good," the Russian leader stressed.

"We will have the turnover above one billion dollars this year, and good preconditions were created for development in the future. I mean primarily our cooperation in the sphere of financial relations. This provides us with an opportunity to develop interaction across all the lines," Putin added.