MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The limitations of the Starshield system for Ukraine continue to apply, said Denys Sienik, Ukraine’s charge d'affaires in the United States.

"The Starshield restrictions in Ukraine have created a vicious circle: neither of the key stakeholders has been able to clarify who made the decision to impose these limitations," he wrote on X.

According to him, Ukraine cannot afford to perceive a malfunction of such a critically important system as another episode and just forget about it. The limitations of Starshield carry serious risks and devastating consequences for Kiev, the diplomat noted.

Earlier, American entrepreneur Elon Musk, commenting on the work of Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine, said that Vladimir Zelensky does not always tell the truth.

He said that there are two systems - the commercial Starlink satellite system, and the US government-controlled Starshield. Decisions on Starshield are made by the US Department of War. Starlink is a commercial system that should not be used as a means of warfare.