VIENNA, November 25. /TASS/. The European Commission’s decision to reject the proposal for bilateral consultations with Moscow on European security issues demonstrates that Brussels is not prepared to ease tensions in its relations with Russia, Yulia Zhdanova, Russia’s chief delegate to the Vienna negotiations on military security and arms control has said.

She explained that existing European security frameworks "have long ceased to take Russia’s interests into account and are being structured by NATO countries on a strictly anti-Russian basis," while calls from the Russian side for "halting militarization and move toward de-escalation are being ignored."

"A case in point is the European Commission’s recent decision to refuse to hold bilateral consultations with Moscow on European security matters," she said during a plenary session of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation; the text of her remarks has been obtained by TASS.

Zhdanova also drew attention to a statement by German politician Johann Wadephul, who argued that "peace and stability in Europe are possible only against Russia, not with Russia." "How could such statements possibly contribute to a swift easing of tensions? They cannot. You simply have no desire for it," Zhdanova told her OSCE colleagues.