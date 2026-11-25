MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. An AN-26 transport aircraft belonging to the Ukrainian army has returned home after flying from the west of the country to Berlin, Oslo and Krakow, a source in the air traffic control services told TASS.

"The AN-26 aircraft operated by the Ukrainian armed forces returned to the Lvov airfield after flying from here to Berlin, Oslo and Krakow," the source said. He noted that the plane flew through closed airspace in Ukraine and landed at the Lvov airfield, which is also closed.

"The aircraft, which was put into operation back in 1976, spent about a day in each of the cities," the source said, without specifying the purpose of the flight.

According to the TASS source, the last time the plane took off was on November 17 of this year, when it flew to Brussels for a few hours and then returned. Prior to that, the AN-26 was spotted en route from Lvov to Rotterdam, from where it flew to Brussels, and later returned to Lvov.

The source said that transport planes periodically fly from the airfield in Lvov abroad and back. The main destinations, according to him, are Brussels, the Danish base of Vojens, Poland’s Deblin, as well as airfields in the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. In addition to Lvov, departures and arrivals of transport aircraft - usually AN-26 and AN-12 - are periodically recorded at the closed airport of Chernovtsy. Light-engine aircraft have also been repeatedly spotted in the area of Uzhgorod airport this year.