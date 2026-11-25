MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he was always happy to visit Moscow and thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for inviting him to the Journey into the World of Artificial Intelligence conference organized by Sberbank.

"Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich, for the invitation. I enjoy coming to Moscow every time, and this stay is no exception. The upcoming forum is very important. I remember the first forum we held online during COVID in 2020. You spoke very vividly back then and said that within three or four years, the topic of artificial intelligence and digitalization would come to the fore. That's how it happened," Tokayev told Putin.

He noted that the forum is of great importance for Kazakhstan. "First of all, since we really prioritize the development of digitalization and artificial intelligence, this year was declared by me the Year of the Development of Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan," Tokayev added.