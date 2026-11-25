VIENNA, November 25. /TASS/. Continued NATO military activity near Russia’s borders increases the risk of a direct armed clash between nuclear powers, said Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

The diplomat pointed out that NATO members continue to hold military exercises near Russia’s borders, increase troop numbers in countries bordering Russia and conduct intensive reconnaissance around the Kaliningrad Region. She described these actions as destabilizing and said Russia is ready to use "all means of self-defense at its disposal" to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Further escalation could make deliberate incidents more likely and increase the broader strategic risks of a head-on confrontation and direct armed conflict between nuclear powers," Zhdanova told a regular plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, according to a text of her remarks obtained by TASS.