VIENNA, November 25. /TASS/. Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said the Dutch authorities could bear responsibility for the actions of staff at Dutch arms maker Destinus, accusing them of carrying out drone strikes from Ukraine against targets in Russia and citing the company’s public acknowledgment that Ukrainian forces used its weapons in the attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Zhdanova cited an official statement from Destinus saying Ukrainian forces had used its Ruta-I missiles and Lord/DA VINCI drones to attack the bridge. She also said company employees had tested drones themselves by striking targets in Russia from the Kharkov Region. In her view, the company’s close ties to the Dutch authorities give these actions particular significance. Destinus receives government contracts worth millions, and members of the Dutch government have repeatedly visited its production sites, she recalled.

"Under Article 8 of the UN International Law Commission’s draft articles on state responsibility, the conduct of private individuals may be attributed to a state if they acted on its instructions or under its control," Zhdanova told a regular plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation, according to a text of her remarks obtained by TASS.

She added that civilians who use weapons take a direct part in hostilities and may face criminal prosecution if they lack combatant status.