ROME, November 25. /TASS/. Deputies from Italy's Five Star Movement have submitted to the European Parliament an amendment to the resolution on Libya that would condemn the Ukrainian attack in the country's territorial waters, said deputy Danilo Della Valle.

"Ukraine's military attack a few hundred kilometers off the Italian coast is a violation of European security. For this reason, we have introduced an amendment to the resolution on Libya, which will be put to a vote tomorrow (Thursday - TASS), about official condemnation by the European Parliament. In the text, we express concern about Ukraine's military actions in the port of Benghazi and in Libyan waters, which threatens to provoke a dangerous escalation in the central Mediterranean and further undermines Libya's fragile stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Valle demanded that the European Commission, chief of the European diplomacy Kaja Kallas and member states seek clarification on these unacceptable incidents, strengthen the security of the EU's southern flank and better surveil maritime areas of the central Mediterranean.

On November 22, Ukrainian drones attacked the Libyan port of Benghazi. Musa al-Koni, Deputy Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council said this was tantamount to a declaration of war on the Libyan state by Ukraine, which claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.