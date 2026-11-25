BRUSSELS, November 25. /TASS/. The Council of the European Union has approved €45 billion for Kiev under a two-year program worth €90 billion, according to a Council decision.

The approval was a technical step following completion of the legal arrangements for Ukraine’s core funding in 2027.

The European Commission approved the allocation on October 30. Of the total, €31.7 billion is earmarked for weapons and €13.3 billion for budget support.

Two funding proposals still await agreement. One would provide Ukraine with an additional €45 billion. The other is a request for a further €25 billion in the form of a grant from partner countries backed by EU guarantees. Both will top the agenda at the November 26-27 EU summit.