NEW YORK, November 25. /TASS/. An American consortium led by Eldridge, a company headed by US businessman Todd Boehly, confirmed that an agreement was reached to acquire overseas assets of Russian oil major Lukoil.

The consortium, led by Eldridge, includes the US International Development Finance Corporation, UAE-based Catena Investment Holding, and Xtellus Partners. The deal is subject to approval by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control.

Lukoil announced the intention to sell its international assets after the United States and the United Kingdom included the Russian oil company into sanction lists.