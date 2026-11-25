MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The 2nd International Transport and Logistics Forum will be held on April 1-3, 2027 in St. Petersburg, the Russian government said on its website.

"The first forum gathered around 6,000 participants from 82 countries, confirming the high demand for direct industry dialogue. In 2027, the program will pay special attention to the development of international transport corridors, such as the North-South route and the Northern Sea Route," Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin said, cited by the ministry.

It is fundamentally important to move forward with launching joint projects with foreign partners, Nikitin said. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the main indicator of the forum's success is the agreements reached and their practical implementation. "I am convinced that the 2027 International Transport and Logistics Forum will become a platform for finding and developing practical solutions aimed at increasing the competitiveness of Russian transport corridors," Nikitin stressed.

As the Cabinet of Ministers noted, an important area of the ITLF-2027 business program will be discussing regulatory and technological issues of international transport cooperation. In addition, ITLF-2027 will bring together a wide range of participants--from heads of key ministries and agencies to leaders in the transport, industrial, and construction sectors, as well as leading experts and representatives of the scientific community from around the world.

The forum will focus on modernizing transport infrastructure and optimizing logistics processes, as well as digital transformation of the industry, improving the legislative framework, and analyzing global trends in the transport industry, including the introduction of breakthrough technologies and the development of tourism potential.

The organizer of the forum is the Ministry of Transport. The operator is the Roscongress Foundation, with the support of the Russian government.