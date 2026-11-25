BERLIN, November 25. /TASS/. Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said that Germany should purchase gas from wherever it is most cost-effective, including Russia.

"Affordable energy, a return to nuclear power, and purchasing gas and oil where they are cheapest, including from Russia," she said during a Bundestag debate on the draft 2027 budget. According to Weidel, these measures would allow the German economy to "get back on its feet."

The AfD leader pointed out that German industry has lost around half a million jobs since 2019. "A tsunami of bankruptcies is wiping out a German firm every 19 minutes," she noted.