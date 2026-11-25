MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Traffic and public transport control centers and automated traffic flow management systems will appear in Russia by 2030, Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov said in the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian legislative assembly.

"To improve the quality of roads, we are introducing intelligent transport systems. By 2030, we will establish traffic and public transport control centers, and deploy automated systems and technical equipment to manage traffic flows in 66 cities," he said.

Synchronized operation of the equipment and measurable results for road users are essential, the minister noted.