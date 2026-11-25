MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Developing national artificial intelligence models trained on reliable Russian- and Chinese-language data is a matter of information sovereignty and trust, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said.

"National AI models trained on reliable data in our languages are a matter of information sovereignty and trust. They are, if you will, the very foundation of spiritual conservatism," he said at the 7th Russia-China Media Forum in Moscow.

Kondrashov identified professional media outlets as the main suppliers of such data, citing their decades-old archives of verified information. The TASS archive, in particular, spans more than 120 years.

Several federal media outlets have already offered their verified data for training national AI models, he said.

Kondrashov also emphasized the need for media organizations to embrace digital transformation. Producing quality content is not enough; it must also be delivered effectively, with new platforms and formats used and in-house digital ecosystems developed. TASS and Xinhua, he added, have already gained considerable experience in this area by expanding their content exchange.

About the forum

The 7th Russia-China Media Forum is taking place at the National Center Russia, bringing together more than 200 representatives of leading media organizations, federal and regional outlets, relevant government agencies and experts.

Participants are discussing changes in the media landscape in the age of artificial intelligence and the role of the media in bolstering the partnership between Russia and China.

The forum is traditionally organized by the two countries' leading news agencies, TASS and Xinhua.