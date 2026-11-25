BELGRADE, November 25. /TASS/. More than 60% of Serbian residents surveyed would vote against their country joining the European Union if it was conditioned on recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed state of Kosovo, according to the results of a poll published by the Serbian Institute of Social Sciences.

Some 60.2% of respondents opposed EU membership if the price were giving up Kosovo. If the offer to join the bloc did not include such a condition, 48.3% would support European integration, while 35% would oppose it. Meanwhile, 12.6% remained undecided on how they would vote in a hypothetical referendum.

Among those surveyed, 46.6% do not believe that Serbia will ever become an EU member, a view shared even by 19.4% of those who support European integration. The poll was conducted between May 21 and September 25, 2026, with 1,248 participants.

The platform that Serbia's ruling Student List coalition campaigned on called for not supporting the EU’s anti-Russian sanctions and not recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed state of Kosovo.

UN Security Council Resolution 1244, adopted on June 10, 1999, affirms that the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija is part of Serbia. The authorities in Kosovo unilaterally declared the province's independence in February 2008. More than 60 countries, including Russia, India, and China, as well as five European Union member states, oppose the recognition of Kosovo.