MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. There are some in the media that try to paint Russia-China cooperation as something nefarious, undermining ties between the two countries, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said at the 7th Russia-China Media Forum in Moscow.

"The stability of relations between Russia and China is one of the most important factors in global balance, which is why the strength of these relations also depends on what people in our countries think and feel," he said.

According to Kondrashov, those seeking to undermine bilateral ties are increasingly attempting to do so through news feeds: every achievement, be it record trade turnover, growing tourist flows or a joint scientific project, is met with a barrage of distortions and speculation.

In this regard, Russian and Chinese media have a clear task: to jointly develop methods of countering disinformation and to act faster than falsehoods can spread around the world, he said. Kondrashov emphasized that cooperation between TASS and Xinhua goes beyond traditional information exchange: joint projects help audiences in both countries learn more about each other and expand the space of mutual trust.

The seventh Russia-China Media Forum opens in Moscow on Tuesday. TASS and Xinhua, the two countries’ leading news agencies, are once again organizing the two-day event. This year’s theme is "Media Transformation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: New Challenges and Responses in Russia and China." More than 200 representatives of major media organizations and federal and regional news outlets will attend the forum at the Russia national center, along with heads of relevant government agencies and experts. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and Xinhua Editor-in-Chief Lyu Yansong will chair Wednesday’s plenary session. Russia and China have alternated in hosting the event since 2015.