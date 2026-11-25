MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Russian national in the Zaporozhye Region who, acting on orders from Ukrainian special services, attacked a regional official’s car with FPV drones, but the official was unharmed, the FSB Public Relations Center (PRC) reported.

"The Federal Security Service in the Zaporozhye Region has identified and detained the perpetrator of a terrorist act against a representative of the regional authorities," the FSB said. The detainee is a Russian citizen born in 1962. Using the WhatsApp messaging app (owned by Meta, a corporation recognized as extremist in Russia), he made contact with a representative of the Ukrainian special services to plan and carry out a sabotage and terrorist act.

"To this end, the Ukrainian special services used an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to airdrop two FPV drones to him, equipped with components for homemade explosive devices and loaded with projectiles, which the suspect assembled himself according to instructions received from his handler. He then prepared the armed FPV drones for combat and deployed them near the office of a Melitopol administration official. The official was not injured in the attack on his vehicle," the FSB reported.

The detainee has admitted his guilt. The Investigation Department of the Federal Security Service Directorate for the Zaporozhye Region opened a criminal case under Part 3 of Article 30 and Part 1 of Article 205 (an attempted terrorist act), and Part 3 of Article 222.1 (unlawful acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation, sending, or carrying of explosive substances or explosive devices) of the Russian Criminal Code. These articles carry a penalty of up to life imprisonment. "By court order, he has been placed in pretrial detention," the FSB said.

Authorities are now working to identify individuals who assisted the detainee in carrying out illegal activities.

The FSB once again noted that Ukraine’s special services are continuing their active search on the Internet, social media, and messaging apps such as Telegram and WhatsApp for potential perpetrators of terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage against Russia. "All individuals who have agreed to assist the enemy will be identified, held criminally liable, and get the punishment they deserve," the FSB warned.