MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Chinese and Russian news agencies will bring the truth to the world with one credible voice, bolstering deep friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples, Xinhua Editor-in-Chief Lyu Yansong said at the 7th Russia-China Media Forum.

He emphasized that the history of Russian-Chinese relations shows their unbreakable nature and that ties between the two countries have now "reached their highest level."

"As China’s state news agency, we understand that we need to increasingly fill our news products with real substance and join Russia in conveying a credible voice that will unite the minds and hearts of the two peoples and shape a shared opinion and common understanding," Lyu Yansong said at the forum’s plenary session. "In this process, we also maintain close friendly relations with our Russian media partners, strengthen our deep friendship, and jointly observe and document the confident steps forward being taken by China and Russia in this direction."

In addition, the Xinhua editor-in-chief said that in recent years, "Chinese and Russian media have been consistently broadening cooperation in information exchange with think tanks, which has yielded fruitful results."

"We firmly believe that we need to continue fostering our relations. This naturally requires new efforts from us," he concluded.

The seventh Russia-China Media Forum opens in Moscow on Tuesday. TASS and Xinhua, the two countries’ leading news agencies, are once again organizing the two-day event. This year’s theme is "Media Transformation in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: New Challenges and Responses in Russia and China." More than 200 representatives of major media organizations and federal and regional news outlets will attend the forum at the Russia national center, along with heads of relevant government agencies and experts. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov and Xinhua Editor-in-Chief Lyu Yansong will chair Wednesday’s plenary session. Russia and China have alternated in hosting the event since 2015.