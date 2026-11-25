MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia and China should set up joint information hubs to curb the spread of false claims, Daniil Bisslinger, vice president of the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN), said at the seventh Russia-China Media Forum.

"What tools could we use? At the very least, we could set up joint hubs to track false claims. Such claims keep resurfacing, and each time it takes more work to trace their sources, find out where they were published and identify who started a particular disinformation campaign. We need a unified database of reliable information," Bisslinger stated.

The forum at the Russia National Center in Moscow has brought together more than 200 participants, including representatives of major media organizations and federal and regional news outlets, heads of government agencies and experts. They are discussing how artificial intelligence is changing the media and how news outlets can strengthen the partnership between Russia and China.

TASS and Xinhua, the two countries’ leading news agencies, are once again organizing the forum.