MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RIHF) sees the arguments made by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) in its appeal to the Swiss Federal Court over the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to admit Russian national teams to international tournaments to be unfounded and far-fetched, the RIHF said.

Earlier, TASS reported that the IIHF is appealing the CAS decision on the admission of Russians to international competition in a court in Switzerland. The appeal is based on concerns about the independence and impartiality of two of the three arbitrators on the arbitral tribunal. The IIHF announced its decision during an ongoing meeting of the organization's board.

"The RIHF considers the arguments for appealing the CAS decision indicated in the IIHF press release to be untenable and far-fetched. The RIHF views the IIHF's actions as being in violation of the agreement with the RIHF on the immediate execution of the decision. The CAS arbitration ruled in favor of the RIHF unanimously, and one of the arbitrators was actually appointed by the IIHF. The actions of the IIHF again indicate its lack of intent to respect and enforce the decision of the international arbitration court and the agreement concluded with the Russian Hockey Federation," the RIHF said in a statement.