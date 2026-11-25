MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The Swiss Federal Court has not yet received an appeal from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) regarding the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)’s decision to allow Russian teams to participate internationally, the court’s press office told TASS on Wednesday.

The IIHF announced earlier in the day that it intended to appeal the ruling made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding the admission of Russian national teams to international tournaments with the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

"As of today, no appeal has been lodged with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court with regard to the decision you mentioned…," the Swiss court’s press office replied in a statement to TASS.

On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that the IIHF must allow Russian teams to compete internationally. The IIHF expressed disappointment with the decision, saying it would "urgently assess the steps and time required to give effect to the ruling."

On November 8, it became known that the IIHF had included the Russian national team among the participants in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, which prompted a number of federations to announce their refusal to approve the team’s return to the competition.

On November 15, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced that Russian players would not be able to compete in the 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships after Canadian authorities announced they would not issue them visas. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said that along with the Russian Olympic Committee, it would appeal the exclusion to the International Olympic Committee.

Canada’s TSN broadcaster reported later that the countries’ authorities had informed the Canadian governing ice hockey association and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) that they would not be issuing visas to Russian players for the World Junior Championship.

The 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships are scheduled to take place in Canada from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027.