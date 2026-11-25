MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The current situation regarding the suspension of Russian athletes from international competitions is unprecedented, while Moscow views its main task as helping them return to the international arena as soon as possible, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This situation is complex, unprecedented and requires additional efforts, but, again, very patient efforts," Peskov told Vesti TV news broadcaster.

"The key point is not to harm the interests of our athletes. The main thing is to help them start competing internationally as soon as possible," he added.

On November 24, US-based Politico news daily reported that seven EU countries called to revoke visas for athletes from Russia and Belarus and demanded stricter visa issuance for all citizens of these states, for the first time explicitly stating that, in their view, sport is "inseparable from geopolitics."

TASS reported earlier that the European Commission was looking at supplementing its 22nd package of anti-Russian sanctions with a total ban on Russian athletes competing in the European Union, a ban on displaying any official symbols of the Russian Federation and the denial of any European funding to international sports organizations in whose competitions Russian athletes participate.

The EC’s proposal to ban Russian athletes will now be discussed by the EU countries. To come into force, the 22nd sanctions package needs to be approved by all member countries. The European Commission earlier called to do this by late December.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision on July 7 to provisionally lift an earlier-imposed suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments.