GENEVA, November 25. /TASS/. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) is set to appeal the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) regarding the admission of Russian national teams to international tournaments with the Swiss Federal Tribunal, the IIHF’s press office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Following a recent meeting, the Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has decided to appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) Award regarding Russian participation in IIHF Championships to the Swiss Federal Tribunal," the statement reads.

"The decision is based on concerns around the independence and impartiality of two of the three arbitrators on the CAS Panel, especially following information that has recently come to light regarding potential links between the two arbitrators and Russia," according to the statement.

"Given the significance of the ruling and its implications for international ice hockey, the IIHF considers it definitely essential to pursue the matter before the Swiss Federal Tribunal," the statement added.

Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev stated earlier in the day that Russia would launch legal proceedings against the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) over the decision to exclude the national team from the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Canada.

"The International Ice Hockey Federation violated its regulations under pressure from the Canadians by misinterpreting the concept of ‘force majeure.’ We will sue them," the Russian sports chief said.

On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that the IIHF must allow Russian teams to compete internationally. The IIHF expressed disappointment with the decision, saying it would "urgently assess the steps and time required to give effect to the ruling."

On November 8, it became known that the IIHF had included the Russian national team among the participants in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, which prompted a number of federations to announce their refusal to approve the team’s return to the competition.

On November 15, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced that Russian players would not be able to compete in the 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships after Canadian authorities announced they would not issue them visas. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said that along with the Russian Olympic Committee, it would appeal the exclusion to the International Olympic Committee.

Canada’s TSN broadcaster reported later that the countries’ authorities had informed the Canadian governing ice hockey association and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) that they would not be issuing visas to Russian players for the World Junior Championship.

The 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships are scheduled to take place in Canada from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027.