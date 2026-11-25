MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia will launch legal proceedings against the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) over the decision to exclude the national team from the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships in Canada, Russian Sports Minister and President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Mikhail Degtyarev said on Wednesday.

"The International Ice Hockey Federation violated its regulations under pressure from the Canadians by misinterpreting the concept of ‘force majeure.’ We will sue them," Degtyarev told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

"At the moment we are trying to find out what measures the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Canada has resorted to as it represents the country in the international Olympic Movement in order to ensure that Russians were allowed to participate in the tournament in Canada," he continued.

"If it is proven that the Canadian NOC remained inactive, did not contact the government, did not contact the local [Ice Hockey] Federation and did not demand that Russians be allowed to participate, then the Canadian NOC may ultimately face a ban on legitimate grounds," Degtyarev added.

On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that the IIHF must allow Russian teams to compete internationally. The IIHF expressed disappointment with the decision, saying it would "urgently assess the steps and time required to give effect to the ruling."

On November 8, it became known that the IIHF had included the Russian national team among the participants in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, which prompted a number of federations to announce their refusal to approve the team’s return to the competition.

On November 15, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced that Russian players would not be able to compete in the 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships after Canadian authorities announced they would not issue them visas. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation said that along with the Russian Olympic Committee, it would appeal the exclusion to the International Olympic Committee.

Canada’s TSN broadcaster reported later that the countries’ authorities had informed the Canadian governing ice hockey association and the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) that they would not be issuing visas to Russian players for the World Junior Championship.

The 2026 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships are scheduled to take place in Canada from December 26, 2026, to January 5, 2027.