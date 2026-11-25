MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The delivery time by Yandex rovers may grow amid abundant snowfalls, the company told TASS.

"Heavy snowfalls may lead to a delivery time increase. During the periods of particularly heavy precipitation, we may temporarily limit operations of a fleet portion, to keep quality and predictability of the service," Yandex said.

If a delivery robot cannot cope with an obstacle, it communicates with a remote operator. Yandex expressed its gratitude to people helping stuck rovers.