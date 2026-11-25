BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. During the negotiations, Russia and Ukraine were able to make significant progress on issues related to the security architecture, special envoy and US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said.

"The first is the post-war security architecture, which is probably the most important one. And I think that that stems from [the questions]: 'What are the root causes of this conflict? What misunderstandings exist from both sides?' And also, both sides want to end this in a way where you'll have a long-term and durable peace. And so if you're Russia, you don't want Ukraine and Europe to amass on the border. And if you're Ukraine, you don't want to end this in a way where Russia is going to amass on the border, come attack you again. You don't have the right defenses and assurances in order to prevent that. So the long-term security architecture <…> is something we've been having a lot of conversations about. I think we've made a lot of progress with both sides. I'm trying to find a common area of understanding," Kushner said on a podcast hosted by Axel Springer SE media group CEO Mathias Dopfner.

He cited post-war security guarantees as the second aspect, "which are very critical, but you can't do that without the security architecture." According to the envoy, the third and fourth issues concern the post-war economies of both countries. "And then number five is going to be what humanitarian steps can we do in the meantime to try and make progress," Kushner concluded.