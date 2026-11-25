MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS that he would welcome the establishment of a visa-free regime with Russia.

"Yes, I would be very pleased if we had a visa-free regime. The number of visas issued [to Russians] has already increased. Pakistan has begun issuing e-visas to Russian tourists, and the number of such visas has grown significantly since I took office. I have helped many tourists travel to Pakistan, and the flow of tourists from Pakistan to Russia has also increased," the diplomat said when asked a respective question.