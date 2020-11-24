Putin to congratulate new US president after all official procedures are over — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The decision of incumbent US President Donald Trump to launch the transfer of power is not enough for Russian President Vladimir Putin to officially offer congratulations to Joe Biden for his election victory, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday.

"No, it is not enough," the Kremlin representative said when asked if Trump’s recommendation to US General Services Administration (GSA) head Emily Murphy as well as members of his administration to "do what needs to be done" regarding initial protocols of power transfer provided grounds for congratulations to Biden.

Peskov reminded reporters that "[complaints] are still being considered and recounts are underway in some states, which are necessary to deliver official election results." The Kremlin spokesman underlined that Moscow will offer all congratulations after these procedures are over. "As it was said from the beginning. Nothing has changed here," Peskov responded.

The United States held the presidential elections on November 3. Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.