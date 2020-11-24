Trump authorizes administration to begin transfer of power to Biden

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. Incumbent US President Donald Trump recommended General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy and members of his administration to "do what needs to be done" on initial procedures on power transition.

Thus, the Republican in fact ordered to launch the transfer of power to Biden. "I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US leader refused to concede his loss to Biden, signaling that he planned to continue legal battles and believed in his victory. "Our case strongly continues, we will keep up the good <...> fight, and I believe we will prevail!" he stressed.

Earlier, CNN reported that the US General Services Administration had informed Joe Biden that it was ready to begin the transition process. Biden’s representatives earlier said they had asked the GSA to recognize the Democrat as the US President-Elect. Murphy had earlier refused to sign the required documents saying that Trump had not acknowledged his defeat and there was no official data confirming a Biden win.