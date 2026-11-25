BERLIN, November 26. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky must interact with US President Donald Trump in a respectful and friendly manner if he hopes to receive any security guarantees from Washington, US special envoy Jared Kushner said.

"Obviously, number one, President Trump has to determine that a security guarantee (to Ukraine - TASS) is in the interest of America to give. And number two, you would think that, you know, President Zelensky would be trying to engage with him respectfully and in a good way in order to see if President Trump is willing to do that," Kushner said on a podcast hosted by Axel Springer SE media group CEO Mathias Dopfner.

According to the special envoy, the White House may consider providing security guarantees to Kiev if the "right security architecture" is developed and "under the right circumstances."