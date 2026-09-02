Publication of critical infrastructure list not planned — first deputy Russian PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The list of critical infrastructure facilities is not planned to be published for security reasons, while the enterprises themselves will know that they are included in this list, First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"One should certainly not expect the publication of such a comprehensive list - for security reasons. Just as the register of defense industry enterprises is not published - although the enterprises themselves are, of course, aware that they are on it," he said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and businesses had prepared a list of 167 sites for inclusion in the list of critically important facilities in the field of trade and logistics.

In late August, Putin signed a decree on the protection of Russia’s critical infrastructure. According to the document, the Russian government will have the right to establish temporary management over critical infrastructure if its owners have not taken adequate measures to ensure security or have violated the requirements for protecting such facilities. Russian authorities will also be able to impose temporary management on enterprises in the event of delays in their restoration.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.