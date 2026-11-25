MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The production of false content has reached an industrial scale in today’s world, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said at the 7th Russia-China Media Forum.

He stressed that approximately one million quotes - which were never actually spoken by real people - have already been identified on various foreign artificial intelligence platforms.

"It turns out that the production of fake content today is, for all intents and purposes, taking place on an industrial scale," Kondrashov emphasized. He noted that synthetic content is spreading rapidly, posing new challenges for journalism: how to maintain the credibility of information, protect intellectual property rights and professional standards, and ensure transparency in the use of algorithms.

Kondrashov pointed out that the agency is a member of the International Fact-Checking Network, which utilizes artificial intelligence to not only detect fake content but also identify its source. "This is often more important than the refutation itself," he added. Kondrashov invited his Chinese colleagues to join this platform so that they might combine their efforts in the fight against disinformation.

About the forum

The 7th Russia-China Media Forum is being held at the National Centre Russia, bringing together over 200 representatives from leading media organizations, federal and regional publications, heads of relevant government agencies, and experts. Participants are discussing the transformation of the media landscape in the age of artificial intelligence, as well as the role of the media in strengthening partnership between Russia and the People's Republic of China. The media forum is traditionally organized by the leading news agencies of the two countries - TASS and Xinhua.