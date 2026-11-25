MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in Sber’s AI Journey international conference today.

It is not the first time the head of state has attended the forum; he regularly delivers a speech at the plenary session and tours the innovation exhibition. Last year, for example, in addition to a demonstration of AI’s capabilities in solving a wide variety of tasks, the Russian leader was shown a dancing robot.

This year, Putin will attend the conference alongside his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who has arrived in the Russian capital. The two presidents began their discussions the day before at the Kremlin during a bilateral meeting and will continue them today at the forum.

The AI Journey international conference is Sber’s annual international event dedicated to the development, research, and application of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. This year, it will take place in Moscow on November 26-28.