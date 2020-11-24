Putin urges global community to join efforts amid pandemic

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The international community must join efforts in order to solve the pressing issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the ambassadors’ credentials presenting ceremony Tuesday.

"This year was very difficult and unpredictable for all of us; the world faced the coronavirus epidemic, which called for extraordinary measures both in Russia and in other states," the president noted. "I am certain that the international community simply has no other alternative before the face of such unprecedented challenge but to join the efforts, because the basic values - the lives and health of our citizens - are the utmost priority.

He reminded that Russia "has developed and already introduced the world’s first coronavirus vaccine - Sputnik V - and has registered the second one, EpiVacCorona."

"The most important thing now is to set up mass production in Russia and commence mass vaccination," the head of state said, adding that the third Russian vaccine is "on its way."

"We are ready to share our accumulated experience with all interested states and international structures," the president said, adding that "matters of domestic production of these vaccines are in the works with a number of foreign partners.".