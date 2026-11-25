NAIROBI, November 25. /TASS/. Africa needs nearly $1.6 billion to combat Ebola from November 2026 to May 2027, according to a joint action plan drawn up by the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The plan, published on the Africa CDC website, calls for stronger disease surveillance, earlier detection of cases, greater capacity at health facilities, preventive measures and closer cross-border cooperation.

The current outbreak is the largest on record caused by the Bundibugyo virus, according to the plan. The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) remains the epicenter, with more than 11,700 confirmed cases and over 5,700 deaths. The case fatality rate is 48.9%. The disease has been detected in eight provinces, with Ituri and North Kivu hit the hardest.

Ongoing armed conflicts, mass displacement and limited access to health care have hampered the response.

WHO rates the public health risk as very high in the DRC and high in Kenya and Nigeria, both of which have reported cases.

In May, WHO declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. On November 18, it confirmed that the designation remained in effect.