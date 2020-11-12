Putin, Kyrgyzstan’s Japarov talk bilateral cooperation

BISHKEK, November 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Kyrgyz Prime Minister and acting President Sadyr Japarov have had a phone call Thursday to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, Japarov’s press service noted.

"Today, November 12, a phone call took place between Kyrgyz acting President and Prime Minister Sadyr Japarov and Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the conversation, the sides discussed the current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, particularly in the framework of integration unions that pose common interest," the statement reads.According to the press service, Japarov expressed "special gratitude" to the Russian leader for the "support provided to Kyrgyzstan, particularly in the fight against the coronavirus infection." "The acting president again congratulated his counterpart on successful chairmanship of the SCO which gave a new boost to the development of the organization," the press service stressed.

In the conversation, Japarov reassured Putin that Bishkek looks to "continue developing ties with Russia in the spirit of alliance and strategic partnership.".