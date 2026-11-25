MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will attend the forum on artificial intelligence (AI) on November 26, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The interaction between the two presidents will begin this evening with a meeting at the Kremlin and "continue tomorrow at the forum on artificial intelligence," he said.

The international conference AI Journey: A Voyage into the World of Artificial Intelligence is an annual global event hosted by Sber, which is focused on the development, research, and application of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. This year it will take place in Moscow from November 26 to 28. Putin traditionally takes part in those conferences organized by Sber. Last year the event covered topics such as the export of domestic AI technologies, as well as the development of data centers and energy infrastructure.