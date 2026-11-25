MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Restarting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) would take months, rather than years, Yevgeny Balitsky, the governor of the Zaporozhye Region, stated on the Zvezda TV channel.

"It would take months, not years. The plant itself is fully functional. However, we must ensure the capability to transmit electrical energy. As for other concerns - even with the drop in the Dnieper River’s water level (following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant in 2023 - TASS), which complicates cooling - we have solutions in place. The Soviet Union anticipated such scenarios; there are artesian wells that provide enough water for cooling. Even without the Dnieper flowing as it once did, there is also the Konka River. We have a clear understanding of the situation, and there is no threat in that regard," he said.

According to Balitsky, should a decision be made, the Zaporozhye NPP could be brought back on stream within two to three months. Currently, the ZNPP’s reactors are in a state of "cold shutdown."