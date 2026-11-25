PARIS, November 25. /TASS/. The European Commission wants Russia to halt attacks on energy infrastructure this winter and agree to a truce in the Black Sea as conditions for entering into negotiations on Ukraine and European security, said European Commission (EC) head Ursula von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen told a European Parliament session in Strasbourg that the EU's demands include a "winter ceasefire on energy infrastructure and a truce to ensure the safe passage of food exports through the Black Sea."

At a November 13 summit in Brussels, EU leaders again failed to appoint a negotiator on Ukraine or determine the EU's negotiating position. Instead, they confirmed that the EU could be represented at the technical negotiations by a group of seven people led by von der Leyen's chief of staff Bjoern Seibert, who traveled to Abu Dhabi as part of a support group for Ukraine. This group will include representatives of the EC and the European Council, four EU states - Germany, France, Italy and Poland - as well as the UK, which is not part of the EU.