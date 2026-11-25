BRUSSELS, November 25. /TASS/. The European Union introduced additional sanctions against entities said to be related to the Russian defense sector, the EU Council said in its statement.

"The Council decided to add 15 Russian entities to the list of those subject to tighter export restrictions on dual-use goods and advanced technologies," the document indicates. The EU Council alleges these entities are part of the Russian defense industry or are related to it. The names of entities will be announced later.