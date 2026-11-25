MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. A NATO early radar warning aircraft is once again flying near the Polish-Ukrainian border in the vicinity of the city of Lublin, a source in air traffic control services told TASS.

"The Boeing E-3A Sentry, which arrived from its permanent base in Siauliai, Lithuania, is flying a circular route in Polish airspace near the border with Ukraine," the source said.

He noted that the aircraft had flown a similar route on Monday. "The aircraft belongs to NATO and is operated by Luxembourg, it is flying at an altitude of about 9.5 km, using corridors designated for civil aviation flights, as well as airspace near the Lublin airport," the source remarked.

He noted that another NATO reconnaissance aircraft, the US-registered Bombardier ARTEMIS II, has been flying over the Black Sea for nearly five hours. "Before beginning its flight over the southern part of the maritime area, the aircraft spent nearly an hour flying in Romanian airspace near the border with Ukraine," the source said.