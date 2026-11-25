MINSK, November 25. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has extended visa-free entry to Belarus for citizens of 38 countries through 2027, the presidential press service said.

The press service added that the entry conditions remain unchanged. Citizens of the listed countries may enter through any international road or rail checkpoint using valid travel documents. Stays are limited to 30 days from the date of entry, except for citizens of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia and holders of non-citizen legal status in Latvia, who can stay for up to 90 days. Visa-free entry may be used an unlimited number of times, provided the total stay does not exceed 90 days per calendar year. The visa-free entry procedure through Belarusian airports also remains in place.

The arrangement was first introduced in 2022 for citizens of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland and extended to another 35 European countries in 2024. Since then, more than 1.4 million citizens of these countries have visited Belarus, the press service said. The previous visa-free arrangement was valid through December 31, 2026.