MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia is expanding the use of national currencies in trade as such step makes it possible to safeguard transactions against the adverse global political situation and problems on markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during talks with Sultan of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah.

"Naturally, the case in point is further expansion of counter-trade and diversification of its structure," Putin noted. "Our country is proactively building up resilient channels of credit and banking cooperation. The use of national currencies in financial settlements is being enlarged," the Russian leader said.

"This makes it possible to reliably protect mutual trade and investments against the adverse effect of the global political situation and volatility in global markets," the head of state added.