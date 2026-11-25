TEHRAN, November 25. /TASS/. The US-Israeli war has caused the heaviest damage to civilian facilities in Iran, including hospitals and schools unrelated to military activities, Roman Paramonov, deputy head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told TASS.

"Unfortunately, considerable damage has been done to Iran, primarily its civilian facilities, hospitals and schools, or facilities that are totally unrelated to combat activities. The civilian death toll and the economic damage to the country is huge," he said.

Hospitals had to be evacuated due to the destruction of water and power supply facilities, Paramonov noted. Many Iranian residents were deprived of their normal life, as educational establishments closed and people lost their jobs. "I think at least 2 million Iranians who relied on mobile applications for their work also lost their source of income due to loss of connectivity," he added.