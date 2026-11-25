BERLIN, November 25. /TASS/. Peace in Europe can only be reached together with Russia and the United States, and the coalition of the willing on Ukraine only hinders efforts to resolve the conflict, Alice Weidel, a co-chairwoman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) opposition party, argued.

"Your 'coalition of the willing' is actually a coalition of the helpless," the politician said during debates on the 2027 draft budget at the Bundestag, addressing German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. "It does not contribute to putting an end to the Ukraine conflict, but stands in the way of peace. Remember one thing: peace in Europe is only possible jointly with Russia and the United States, not without them," she stressed.

Weidel pointed out that Germany spends €18 billion annually on Ukraine, including the costs of accommodating refugees from this country in Germany and €11.5 billion as military aid to Kiev. Alongside her AfD co-leader Tino Chrupalla, Weidel called Ukraine "one of the most corrupt countries," noting that Germany will soon be the only nation to finance Kiev.

"For your personal vanity, Mr. Merz, you are leading Germany to a geopolitical sideline, destroying our image in the international arena and putting our country on the verge of state bankruptcy. The outcome of your rule and the rule of this government will be a catastrophe," Weidel concluded.

Germany is Ukraine’s largest donor. Since the start of the special military operation on February 24, 2022, Berlin has provided Kiev with around €45.7 billion worth of humanitarian and €57.8 billion worth of military aid. Apart from official channels, various private and public German organizations regularly send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian side has repeatedly stated that weapons supplies to the Kiev regime only protract the Ukraine conflict.